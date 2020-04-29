Comments
(CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis appeared on CNN Wednesday morning to talk about the his decision to move from the stay-at-home order to the safer-at-home guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the interview he talked about the importance of face masks and was asked what he thought about Vice President Mike Pence not wearing them while in public.
The governor met the vice president for the Air Force Academy graduation and Pence did not have a face covering, but Polis did.
And Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota on Tuesday and did not wear a face mask, despite that being policy.
When asked about the behavior, Polis said “As elected officials I think we have an additional responsibility, with the soapbox we have, to practice what we preach.”
“I’m trying to be an ambassador for wearing masks. I walk to all my press conferences wearing a mask, take it off when I speak and I’m at the podium,” Polis said.
“I think elected officials should be role models and wear masks because they can save lives and help us return to economic normalcy sooner rather than later.”
Gov. Polis I feel you are doing an excellent job at trying to keep us all safe from COVID-19. My issue is that I see the workers wearing masks but the shoppers in Walmart and other stores are not wearing them. I live in a 55 and over Mobile Home Park and the people here are not wearing masks and are coming in close contact with each other. I believe we are just a few people maintaining distance and wearing a mask. I think it is common sense to wear a Mask and maintain the distance. Can you as our Governor make it a”demand” to wear a Mask. I live in Loveland, Co.