(CBS4) – There’s a sign of some normalcy once again in Summit County. The local bus service resumed a few routes on Monday. The service is limited and focuses on three main corridors.
- Frisco-Breckenridge-Boreas Pass (every two hours from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily)
- Frisco-Silverthorne-Dillon-Keystone (every two hours from 6:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. daily)
- Silverthorne/Wildernest (hourly from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. daily)
To maintain proper social distancing each bus will be limited to 10 passengers and everyone on board above the age of two will be required to wear a face covering at all times. Only the rear door of buses will be used for loading and unloading.
“We hope restoring service to select travel corridors within the County alleviates some of the challenges for those who have traditionally depended on the Summit Stage for transportation,” said Melissa Decker, Summit Stage Transit Supervisor. “We also appreciate everyone’s vigilance in respecting the public health safety measures aimed at keeping drivers and riders as safe as possible.”
Summit Stage currently has no plans to resume service to Lake or Park Counties. Mountain Mobility remains open to the public with full operations daily.