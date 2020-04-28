



This Saturday, May 2, is Furry Scurry, the largest fundraiser for the Denver Dumb Friends League (DDFL). But this year, you won’t see a big crowd in Washington Park.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced nonprofits to rethink large events. For 26 years, at the annual Furry Scurry, dogs and their people have taken over Washington Park. But 2020 is “ruff.”

“We’re in a situation where it’s not safe to have 10,000 people and 5,000 dogs at Wash Park,” said Maia Brusseau, Public Relations Manager at DDFL.

The popular event brings in nearly a million dollars for DDFL. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the nonprofit to pivot.

“It’s a virtual event,” explained Brusseau.

That means you register online. Walk if you want, when it’s convenient. Take double the dogs or just one with a big stick. Even cats can be included.

While keeping your distance, the hope is you’ll get others to donate.

“We’ve noticed, right now, that people really do feel like they just want to help in some way,” Brusseau said.

Dumb Friends has a goal of raising at least $850,000 this year. The shelter helps more than 21,000 homeless pets and horses annually.

In this challenging time, animals may need help more than ever.

“We have concerns that we’re going to see more and more pets come through the door as people start experiencing financial hardship,” she said.

The virtual version of Furry Scurry is easy. Make it fun with your best friend.

LINK: Furry Scurry