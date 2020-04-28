Fort Collins, COLO (CBS4) – A man in Fort Collins is behind bars, arrested for spray painting the word “dead” in more than 100 spots.
Police arrested Kenneth Wakefield, 25, on April 21 for criminal mischief, a class 6 felony.
Bike patrol officers spotted a man spray-painting graffiti on city property in early April.
After more investigation they determined Wakefield was responsible for more than 100 graffiti tags around Fort Collins, all the world “DEAD” in a distinct style.
It’s estimated the graffiti caused $4,789 in damage on public and private property.
“Damaged property has a very real cost for victims and those who have to remove it,” Assistant Chief John Feyen said in a news release.
“I’m grateful for the strong police work and partnership with the City’s Graffiti Abatement Team that led to this arrest.”