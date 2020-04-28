



As more businesses prepare to reopen, families are preparing to send their children back to daycare where the day-to-day operations have changed. Some are guidelines mandated by the state, others are extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of their students and staff.

“I was worried they would come home, would they be scared or anxious or anything,” one parent said.

KinderCare is one of the largest child care providers in the country and just one example of a facility limiting access to their buildings. A check-in area where children are signed in and get a temperature check is as far as most parents will go.

The center’s director will take children to and from class.

“Less people in with the kiddos less contamination inside of it,” Christina Vigil, Director of the Highlands Ranch facility, said.

Inside the classroom, things have changed as well. Teachers are required to wear masks, and with COVID-19 concerns in mind, the state has reduced the number of kids allowed in each classroom to ten or less.

“It does make it a challenge, but in some centers we can open more rooms, and we will limit the number, but the need is still not going to be where it was pre-COVID-19,” KinderCare Regional Director Kelly Hillier said.

As things begin to reopen, Hillier says they expect that will change and with it the return to old numbers.

“We do think we are going to have a big surge as people figure out what there workplace will look like,” she said.

While things may take a little longer parents say the changes are not only reassuring but necessary.

“It’s become the new normal, and it’s made it very easy and comfortable.”

