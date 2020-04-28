



The reopening of Colorado is being marked by confusion by store and restaurant owners not sure which rules to follow. The city of Aurora is within the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department.

It has issued a different set of rules for one of its three counties. Almost all of Aurora’s business lie within Adams and Arapahoe Counties which have a separate set of reopening rules. Restaurants are clearly not permitted to serve customers at tables at this time.

Someone told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger that Tacos Tijuana in Aurora was serving customers inside which is not permitted, so he went in to check.

“Hi, are you open to eat inside today?” he asked. The owner said yes.

“You are open. I’ll have two tacos please,” Sallinger said.

It was supposed to only be open for drive through, carry out or delivery, but the food was brought to a table.

“Are you sure it’s okay to eat inside? Okay if you say so,” Sallinger said.

When asked why he was allowing table service the manager explained that the rules were confusing to him.

Apparently they are to others, too.

Nearby people were coming out of car stereo store. They were open, but the Tri-County Health Department told CBS4 their showroom should be closed.

At a dry cleaners that was open for business the proprietor insisted they were considered an essential business, but not according to the health department.

Further west along Colfax Avenue on the Arapahoe County side of Aurora a woman was spotted going into a store.

Sallinger asked her, “Are you here for a tattoo?” she replied, “Ear piercing.”

Tattoo shops under Tri-County Health are now to remain closed until May 9, but this one was open. By phone the owner told CBS4 he, too, may have misunderstood.

Down Colfax Ave. at Denver Desk, the clerk explained they were considered essential because they serve those who work at home. The health department disagreed.

With one set of rules from the state, others from health departments, counties and cities the reopening of Colorado appears far from organized.

