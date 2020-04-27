Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — There is a new online resource for Coloradans with questions about restrictions during the “Safer at Home” phase. During this phase, Coloradans are no longer ordered to stay home, but are strongly advised to stay at home. Critical businesses are open and non-critical businesses are operating with restrictions.
The new site www.ColoradoSaferAtHome.com outlines guidance for specific industries and sectors, such as personal services, retail, nursing homes and care facilities, child care and real estate — as well as education and recreation. It also includes restrictions and best practices for all businesses.
The website also includes links to the extended Stay-at-Home orders or approved variances by individual cities and counties, which may be stricter than the state guidelines.
Additionally, the website provides links to resources for reducing fear and stress, finding health care providers and laboratory services, and contacting the Health Equity Response Team.
The site also offers the following “Safer at Home” personal guidelines:
- Stay at home as much as possible.
- Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your face.
- Wear a face covering or mask when you leave your home.
- Connect with neighbors and loved ones virtually.