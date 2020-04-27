GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a man who drowned after falling from his boat during a fishing trip in western Colorado. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports 62-year-old Mark Lancaster was fishing with two others who were in a different boat Sunday when he fell into the Colorado River.
Mesa County sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Terlecky says Lancaster’s fellow anglers were farther downstream and didn’t notice that his boat had overturned. Bystanders saw Lancaster’s body floating in the river. His death has been ruled an accident.
Lancaster was the facilities manager at Grand Valley Catholic Outreach for the past seven to eight years.
