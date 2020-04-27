DENVER (CBS4) – A death investigation is underway, after a man’s body was found Monday afternoon in the South Platte River. Denver firefighters and police were called to the river near West Alameda Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive just after 3 p.m.
The man’s name and cause of death will be determined by the Denver County Coroner.
Investigators have not said if the death is related to a car that crashed into the river in the same area early Sunday morning. The Denver Fire Department responded to the scene and used ropes and specialized equipment to rescue a person in the water.
The #DenverFireDepartment responded to a car in the river at I-25 & Alameda this morning. Firefighters & Special Operations crews removed the injured patient with the use of ropes & specialized equipment. The patient was then transported to the hospital for care. @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/J5Zmv0g7pM
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) April 26, 2020
Police said the driver somehow lost control and drove off of Interstate 25 into the river. The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.