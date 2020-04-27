CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos and the Food Bank of the Rockies are hosting a mobile pantry Monday that is expected to be the largest of its kind in Colorado. Using at least three refrigerated trucks, a team of volunteers will distribute grab-and-go food boxes for 2,000 families.

The mobile food pantry will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Lot C at Empower Field at Mile High.

