



– On Monday, many Colorado cities will begin the “safer-at-home” phase of the coronavirus pandemic , which includes allowing real estate to be shown one-on-one. For many real estate brokers, the situation has been made more complicated by the extension of many county-issued stay-at-home orders, which limit showings.

Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, and Jefferson Counties all extended their stay-at-home orders last week. Douglas County did not extend its order.

With the difference between the state order and orders in different localities, many real estate offices will likely go by the local guidelines on Monday.

“It’s really been trying to figure out what the different orders are,” said LeAnn Gunnell, a licensed realtor with Keller Williams. “That has been the biggest challenge for me this weekend.”

Gunnell, who operates in Arapahoe, Douglas and Jefferson Counties, plans to follow the order of each county she’s in, which will be more confusing in cities like Littleton.

“That could encompass three different counties and those different counties have some different orders,” she said.

In Arapahoe and Jefferson Counties, Gunnell will stick to virtual showings, which she said have been a success throughout the “stay at home” order. With homes for sale in Douglas County, Gunnell will schedule one-on-one showings, but only for serious buyers.

“We will use safe distancing, we will use masks, we will not touch the doors, we will not open cupboards unless they are already opened, and if we do so we’re going to sanitize afterwards,” she said.

Matt Leprino, with the Colorado Association of Realtors, expects the most serious buyers to be the first to schedule showings. After that, he doesn’t foresee a big spike in them, where they’re allowed.

“Do they feel comfortable? It’s not just the buyers going into homes, it’s also sellers who have their home available. Do they necessarily want buyers in their home? Do they want showings?” he said.

Leprino says it’s fair to expect people to be less hesitant to schedule showings in new-builds and vacant homes. Offices will know more about the demand for showings later in the week, since that’s when they’re typically scheduled.

For now, he, Gunnell, and other brokers will remain careful and creative, like they have throughout the stay-at-home order.

“I’d really like to see people be cautious as we move forward, so we can protect the public, and we can get back to business as soon as possible,” Gunnell said.