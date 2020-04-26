Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rescued a driver who crashed into the South Platte River near Interstate 25 and Alameda Avenue. They responded Sunday morning.
Special operations crews removed the driver using roped and “specialized equipment.”
A large ladder could be seen towering over the edge of the river as crews climbed down to the bank. The ladder hoisted a basket out of the river and onto higher ground to meet first responders.
The driver was taken to the hospital. It is not clear what caused the driver to crash, or the extent of their injuries.