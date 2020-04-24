GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The JBS Greeley beef production facility reopened Friday, with enhanced safety protocols and equipment in place due to a coronavirus outbreak there. The facility suspended harvest operations on April 9 and fabrication on April 15 after more than 100 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and there were at least four deaths from the virus. Operations resumed Friday and fabrication will resume on Monday.
“After voluntarily closing the Greeley beef facility in an effort to stop potential spread among our workforce and contribute to community containment, we have taken proactive steps to complement our existing COVID-19 prevention efforts in the facility and continue to provide a safe working environment,” said Chris Gaddis, JBS USA Head of Human Resources.
JBS enhanced existing social distancing protocols, finalized installation of physical barriers on production lines, and increased signage in multiple languages to educate team members on ways to prevent potential spread.
JBS also installed a new ventilation system for the fabrication cafeteria.
In addition to daily temperature screenings of employees entering the facility, free, on-site testing is now available to symptomatic team members. Masks have been provided to team members since April 2 and are required to be worn at all times on company property.
Before reopening, team members were quarantined for 12 to 15 days and encouraged to shelter in place in accordance with the state of Colorado’s stay-at-home order. Team members were paid during the plant closure.
JBS worked with epidemiologists from the University of Colorado, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environement (WCDPHE) to evaluate and enhance COVID-19 protocols and procedures at the facility.
“The company appreciates the joint efforts of these public health agencies to get the critical infrastructure food facility back to work,” officials said.
The company provided the following list of the preventive measures implemented at the Greeley facility:
Health & Safety
- Health screenings for every person before they enter the facility each day, including temperature checks and symptom screenings
- Providing extra PPE (personal protective equipment), including masks
- Restricting access to the facility and not allowing visitors
Social Distancing
- Social distancing by staggering starts, shifts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms
- Onsite tents to create more space during break and lunch times
- Plexiglass dividers on all lunch tables, both inside and outside
- Signs and traffic flow markers throughout the facility
- Lines on the floors and walls to reinforce a six-foot separation at all times
- Physical barriers between team members while working on production lines
Sanitation
- Hand sanitizing stations installed throughout the facility
- Boot foam sanitizer when entering the facility
- Sanitization team who continuously cleans and sanitizes the facility, including common areas beyond the production floor
- Fogging key areas in the plant at least once a week by a trained third-party sanitation crew
Benefits
- Removing vulnerable populations from facilities, offering full pay and benefits
- Requiring sick team members to stay home from work
- Waiving short-term disability waiting periods
- Providing free 100% preventive care to all team members enrolled in the company’s health plan
- Offering free LiveHealth Online services for team members enrolled in the company’s health plan that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost
Education & Training
- Management and supervisor training on what to look for and how to prevent COVID-19 in the plant
- Extensive materials throughout the facility regarding team member welfare and social distancing
- Signage noting the requirement of wearing a face mask and how to properly wear it
- Educating team members on COVID-19 symptoms, how to prevent the virus and the importance of practicing social distancing at home and in the community
