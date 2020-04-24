DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police have arrested 47-year-old Desmond Manning for investigation of second degree murder in connection with Thursday’s shooting on East 51st Place. Police say Manning shot two burglary suspects who were in his yard.
“The investigation revealed that when suspects in a burglary at a neighboring house fled and entered Manning’s yard, Manning fired multiple shots, striking an adult male and a juvenile male,” police stated.
The man and the juvenile were transported to the hospital, but the juvenile male was pronounced deceased.
“Regarding the initial reported burglary, the adult male who was shot and two juvenile male suspects have been arrested for Investigation of First Degree Criminal Trespass,” police stated.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).