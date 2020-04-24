CBSN DenverWatch Now
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos wrapped up the second day of the NFL Draft with three third-round selections.

With the 77th overall pick, Denver drafted Michael Ojemudia, defensive back out of Iowa. Ojemudia played all 13 games as a redshirt freshman, recording 5 tackles and one pass breakup. He recorded 29 tackles his sophomore season before breaking out his junior year. In 2018, he intercepted three passes, broke up six others and recorded 39 stops in 13 games.

In his senior campaign, Ojemudia led the Hawkeyes in interceptions and pass breakups. He recorded 52 tackles in a third-team All-Big Ten senior season.

IOWA CITY, IOWA- AUGUST 31: Defensive back Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs back an interception during the second half against the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

“When I saw the area code on my phone my heart dropped,” said Ojemudia. “I feel that’s where I belong.”

With their second pick of the third round, the Broncos switched back to the offensive side of the board to fill another key need. With the 83rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Broncos select Lloyd Cushenberry, center, LSU.

Cushenberry was one of the top rated centers in the draft and is a steal in the third round. Cushenberry has potential to be a day one starter, joining Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner, Ja’Wuan James, and Garett Bolles as the likely starting offensive line.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Center Lloyd Cushenberry III #79 of the LSU Tigers celebrates during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“The biggest challenge will be picking up the playbook,“ said Cushenberry. “I put in lot of work putting in time on my own. I know it will be different from college system. I’m ready for that challenge and look forward to it. “

With their final pick of the night, the Broncos selected defensive tackle McTelvin Agim from Arkansas. Agim is 6-foot-3 and 309 lbs. Last season he led the Razorbacks with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He is a former 5-star high school recruit that according to NFL.com “whipped everything in front of him at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices.”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 9: Kyle Hicks #21 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs the ball and is chased by McTelvin Agim #3 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Horn Frogs defeated the Razorbacks 28-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

“Learning under guys like Jurell Casey and all of those guys who are all-pro legends, future hall of famers,” Agim said. “To sit and learn under them is a blessing.”

The Broncos have 5 more picks tomorrow during the draft’s final day.

