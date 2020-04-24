ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos wrapped up the second day of the NFL Draft with three third-round selections.
With the 77th overall pick, Denver drafted Michael Ojemudia, defensive back out of Iowa. Ojemudia played all 13 games as a redshirt freshman, recording 5 tackles and one pass breakup. He recorded 29 tackles his sophomore season before breaking out his junior year. In 2018, he intercepted three passes, broke up six others and recorded 39 stops in 13 games.
With the 77th pick …
Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @GotMo_J! pic.twitter.com/ehB2NlpyVR
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 25, 2020
In his senior campaign, Ojemudia led the Hawkeyes in interceptions and pass breakups. He recorded 52 tackles in a third-team All-Big Ten senior season.
“When I saw the area code on my phone my heart dropped,” said Ojemudia. “I feel that’s where I belong.”
With their second pick of the third round, the Broncos switched back to the offensive side of the board to fill another key need. With the 83rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Broncos select Lloyd Cushenberry, center, LSU.
Bolstered our offensive line. 💪
Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @LCush79! pic.twitter.com/OmRtmTqdKc
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 25, 2020
Cushenberry was one of the top rated centers in the draft and is a steal in the third round. Cushenberry has potential to be a day one starter, joining Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner, Ja’Wuan James, and Garett Bolles as the likely starting offensive line.
“The biggest challenge will be picking up the playbook,“ said Cushenberry. “I put in lot of work putting in time on my own. I know it will be different from college system. I’m ready for that challenge and look forward to it. “
With their final pick of the night, the Broncos selected defensive tackle McTelvin Agim from Arkansas. Agim is 6-foot-3 and 309 lbs. Last season he led the Razorbacks with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He is a former 5-star high school recruit that according to NFL.com “whipped everything in front of him at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices.”
“Learning under guys like Jurell Casey and all of those guys who are all-pro legends, future hall of famers,” Agim said. “To sit and learn under them is a blessing.”
The Broncos have 5 more picks tomorrow during the draft’s final day.