STERLING, Colo. (CBS4)– The initial coronavirus testing at the Sterling Correctional Facility has resulted in 138 positive results, 104 negative out of 255 that have been finalized. A total of 473 symptomatic and asymptomatic inmates have been tested so far.
There are also 12 inconclusive and 1 unsatisfactory results. The inmates tested were from different units on the east side of the prison. All inmates on the east side of the facility are undergoing temperature checks twice daily as an additional screening measure.
“Given the insidious nature of this virus we had suspected that despite seeing a relatively low number of inmates with symptoms, the number of positives was potentially much higher,” said Department of Corrections Executive Director, Dean Williams in a statement. “That is exactly why we conducted this large scale testing, so that we can continue to isolate, monitor and treat any inmates who were positive and try to mitigate the spread to others inside the facility.”
The Sterling Correctional Facility has been on “Phase III modified operations” since April 14, which means that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period unless they have to use the restroom or shower. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates.
The facility is also cleaned extensively multiple times a day and all staff and inmates are required to wear face coverings at all times.