LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after a stolen car pursuit ended in a crash in Longmont. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol say another person was injured.
The chase started around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday in the area of 21st Avenue and Francis Street in Longmont. Troopers were investigating a stolen car in the area.
Troopers chased the vehicle for a few blocks before the car crashed. No other vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead and another was taken to the hospital.
No troopers were injured.