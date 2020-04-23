CBSN DenverJefferson County Sheriff Announces Suspect In 1963 Murder (Watch Live)
By Ben Warwick
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after a stolen car pursuit ended in a crash in Longmont. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol say another person was injured.

The chase started around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday in the area of 21st Avenue and Francis Street in Longmont. Troopers were investigating a stolen car in the area.

Troopers chased the vehicle for a few blocks before the car crashed. No other vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead and another was taken to the hospital.

No troopers were injured.

