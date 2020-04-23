Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with Jeffco Public Schools say the coronavirus will force schools make cuts next year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with Jeffco Public Schools say the coronavirus will force schools make cuts next year.
The district says there may be furlough days, salary cuts or even staff layoffs and school closures. All because of the sudden and dramatic drop in tax revenue due to COVID-19.
Officials say employees will get paid this year and the district will end the year with a balanced budget.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado