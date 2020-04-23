DENVER (CBS4) – One person is dead after a shooting overnight in Denver. Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
It happened in the 14500 block of East 51st Place in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood, near 51st and Durham. That intersection is not far from Montbello Central Park.
#DPD Officers investigating a homicide as a result of a shooting in the 14500 block of E 51st Pl. 2 persons were shot, 1 is deceased and the 2nd was transported to a local hospital with serious Injuries. Additional information will be provided on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ZXXhEbHXqY
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 23, 2020
This shooting comes after another shooting in the early morning hours of Wednesday roughly three blocks away. Denver Police have not said if the two shootings are related.