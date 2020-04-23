CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Denver Murder, Denver News, Denver Police, Denver Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Homicide

DENVER (CBS4) – One person is dead after a shooting overnight in Denver. Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

(credit: CBS)

It happened in the 14500 block of East 51st Place in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood, near 51st and Durham. That intersection is not far from Montbello Central Park.

This shooting comes after another shooting in the early morning hours of Wednesday roughly three blocks away. Denver Police have not said if the two shootings are related.

