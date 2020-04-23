CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Denver News, Melvin Gordon

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is tweeting out his thanks to the Denver Broncos new running back Melvin Gordon. Gordon asked the mayor for help making a donation to the city’s first responders.

“Today I’m here to show my appreciation to the Denver police, fire and first responders for all their hard work that they do during these tough times,” Gordon said in a video on his Twitter account.

Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers runs as he is tackled by Derek Wolfe #95 and Malik Reed #59 of the Denver Broncos.

Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers runs as he is tackled by Derek Wolfe #95 and Malik Reed #59 of the Denver Broncos. (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

“I wanted to donate protein powders, bars and drinks from The Garden of Life.”

Gordon also thanked the mayor for being such a huge Broncos fan saying the team is looking forward to a great season.

Hancock had his own round of praise for Gordon, tweeting “This is what leadership is all about. Can’t wait to watch and cheer for you every Sunday.”

Comments

Leave a Reply