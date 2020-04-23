DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is tweeting out his thanks to the Denver Broncos new running back Melvin Gordon. Gordon asked the mayor for help making a donation to the city’s first responders.
“Today I’m here to show my appreciation to the Denver police, fire and first responders for all their hard work that they do during these tough times,” Gordon said in a video on his Twitter account.
“I wanted to donate protein powders, bars and drinks from The Garden of Life.”
Welcome to Denver @Melvingordon25! Thank you for your generous donation to our Denver fire and police departments, and first responders. 🙏🏾This is what leadership is all about! 💪🏾 Can’t wait to watch and cheer for you every Sunday! pic.twitter.com/KYPPJxGzEx
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 23, 2020
Gordon also thanked the mayor for being such a huge Broncos fan saying the team is looking forward to a great season.
Hancock had his own round of praise for Gordon, tweeting “This is what leadership is all about. Can’t wait to watch and cheer for you every Sunday.”