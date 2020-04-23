DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has decided to extend the stay-at-home order for Denver. He tweeted out a message on Thursday evening saying that he made the decision after consulting with other metro area mayors, and public health officials.
I know many are anxious about what next week will look like given @GovofCO's phased relaxation of the state stay at home order on Monday. After careful consideration, in consultation w/ metro mayors & public health guidance, I've decided to extend our local order.
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 24, 2020
Hancock said that he will announce more details on the extension of the stay-at-home order during a news conference on Friday morning. Denver’s stay-at-home order was initially set to expire on April 30.
Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis announced a transition from the stay-at-home order to safe-at-home that will happen after the stay-at-home order expires on Sunday.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 11,262 cases in Colorado with 552 deaths, 52,324 people tested with 2,237 hospitalized and 130 outbreaks.