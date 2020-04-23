CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has decided to extend the stay-at-home order for Denver. He tweeted out a message on Thursday evening saying that he made the decision after consulting with other metro area mayors, and public health officials.

Hancock said that he will announce more details on the extension of the stay-at-home order during a news conference on Friday morning. Denver’s stay-at-home order was initially set to expire on April 30.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis announced a transition from the stay-at-home order to safe-at-home that will happen after the stay-at-home order expires on Sunday.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 11,262 cases in Colorado with 552 deaths, 52,324 people tested with 2,237 hospitalized and 130 outbreaks.

