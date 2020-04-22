Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Country superstar Toby Keith has rescheduled his Loveland concert that was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
That concert is now scheduled for September 18. It will be at the Budweiser Events Center.
That venue, referred to as “The Ranch,” which is being transformed into an alternative medical facility. It would open next month if needed to take patients from hospitals dealing with coronavirus patients.
