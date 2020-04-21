



– While tourists aren’t flocking to Denver because of stay-at-home orders, locals know it’s still a great place to be under any circumstance. Now Visit Denver has created an initiative to make sure the people who live here really know how to “Love This City.”

The group launched a new website that puts together a wide range of resources to support tourism and hospitality businesses. That includes a list of hundreds of restaurants doing take out and delivery.

For the next seven weeks there will be daily giveaways to people who visit the site and take their Denver trivia challenge. The weekday prizes will including things like a family membership to the Denver Zoo.

#LoveThisCityDenver: While we practice social distancing, we're finding more ways to love the city! Each day (35x days, M-F) test your Denver knowledge & win prizes. Wk 1: @DenverZoo, @rootdown, @ElitchGardens, @BigsbysFolly & a LoDo staycation https://t.co/PfaWDEwyiG pic.twitter.com/e4wyZaQ7VN — VISIT DENVER (@visitdenver) April 20, 2020

Fridays will bring a prize giving locals a full weekend experience in one of Denver’s neighborhoods. This Friday that prize will be the LoDo package, including a night’s stay at the Maven Hotel and gift certificates for use down the road. The final week will bring two grand prizes so locals can book a staycation when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“Although it’s challenging to think about a vacation in the midst of this crisis, we wanted to create an opportunity that rewards locals for expressing their love of our community while supporting our struggling businesses through the COVID-19 recovery,” Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER said in a prepared statement.

“When this shutdown is behind us, locals will need to look no further than our own city for great food, culture, entertainment and other amazing experiences.”

And if you wondering how hard those trivia questions might be, here’s an example: Why does Coors Field, home to MLB’s Colorado Rockies, have a long row of purple seats?

Get into the game here: LoveThisCityDenver.com