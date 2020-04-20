Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado National Guard deployed to multiple long-term care facilities in Colorado on Monday. This follows an executive order by Gov. Jared Polis outlining new protocols to help protect susceptible Coloradans.
Nearly 70 guard members from Buckley Air Force Base tested about 300 patients at staff members in Adams, Broomfield and El Paso Counties. Testing started on Sunday at the Pikes Peak Center in El Paso County.
Soldiers will test residents and staff at the Elms haven Center in Adams County on April 21 and the Leroy Baker Broomfield Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Broomfield County on April 23.
Nursing homes in Colorado are also required to create a plan on how to isolate patients with coronavirus symptoms and positive tests results by May 1.
Polis said some centers are not doing enough, such as taking temperatures of those who enter and limiting visitation.
