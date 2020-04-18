CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Air Force Thunderbirds, Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4) – Following Saturday’s Air Force Academy graduation, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds said “thank you” to all health care workers, first responders and essential personnel in Colorado. They flew in a specific pattern from Greeley all the way down to Pueblo.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Front Range. (credit: Arvada)

Thousands of Coloradans stood on their balconies, patios or in open spaces in their neighborhood in hopes of getting a glimpse the formation of eight F-16 Fighting Falcons.

“This is the coolest thing,” one woman is heard saying in a video posted by West Metro Fire.

While the group got a late start, many Coloradans waited patiently to see the show in the sky.

Doctors, nurses and staff at University of Colorado Hospital UCHealth stood out on the hospital helipad to get a good look.

Nurse Kim Clark called the flyover amazing.

Nurses and doctors at UCHealth watch a flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds. (credit: UCHealth)

“It does mean a lot, and it makes you realize that people do really care and see what we’re doing even though they’re not able to come in the hospital,” she said.

Lakewood police also showed appreciation for the “flyby.”

Comments

Leave a Reply