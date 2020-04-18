DENVER (CBS4) – Following Saturday’s Air Force Academy graduation, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds said “thank you” to all health care workers, first responders and essential personnel in Colorado. They flew in a specific pattern from Greeley all the way down to Pueblo.
Thousands of Coloradans stood on their balconies, patios or in open spaces in their neighborhood in hopes of getting a glimpse the formation of eight F-16 Fighting Falcons.
“This is the coolest thing,” one woman is heard saying in a video posted by West Metro Fire.
Thank you @AFThunderbirds from first responders and healthcare workers all across Colorado.
While the group got a late start, many Coloradans waited patiently to see the show in the sky.
A family friend got this awesome video of the @AFThunderbirds flyover. Thank you for supporting our healthcare workers and first responders
Doctors, nurses and staff at University of Colorado Hospital UCHealth stood out on the hospital helipad to get a good look.
Nurse Kim Clark called the flyover amazing.
“It does mean a lot, and it makes you realize that people do really care and see what we’re doing even though they’re not able to come in the hospital,” she said.
Lakewood police also showed appreciation for the “flyby.”
Thunderbird 8: "St. Anthony Flight for Life Tower, this is Ghost Rider requesting a flyby".
St. A's Flight for Life: "That's a negative Ghost rider, the pattern is full". ⚡️Thank you @AFThunderbirds
