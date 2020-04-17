PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo police arrested Melanie Cuevas in connection with the death of her mother-in-law. Cuevas is facing charges of accessory to 1st degree murder. Her husband, Anthony “Antonio” Cuevas is in jail pending charges of 1st degree murder.
Melanie Cuevas, 36, was arrested on April 16th, 2020, in Monte Vista. The Cuevas’s are accused of killing Mary Garcia, Anthony’s mother. Police say the murder happened on October 17th, 2019.
Police found part of Garcia’s body in a suitcase that was dumped in a dumpster in south Pueblo. Surveillance cameras caught a man hoisting the suitcase into the dumpster. Officers found other remains near the Arkansas River.
Police have not released a motive for the murder.
Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation is asked to call any of the following members of the Pueblo Police Department:
– Capt. Bravo (719) 320-6049
– Sgt. Purvis (719) 320-6047
– Detective Torres (719) 320-6037
– Detective Gravattt (719) 320-6022
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous with their tip is asked to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at pueblocrimestoppers.com.