DENVER (CBS4) – Just days before it was set to go live, the online-only sale for Hamiton tickets has been postponed due to the impact of Coronavirus. The show is still scheduled to start on August 12 and run through October 4, 2020.
The sale was supposed to start Monday, April 20th. The Denver Center for Performing Arts said in a news release on Friday that “out of an abundance of caution, we are going to postpone the on-sale for Hamilton scheduled for Monday, April 20.
The DCPA still hopes to host the show at the Buell Theater on the scheduled dates. They said those plans could change as the COVID-19 situation unfolds.
All updates can be found on the DCPA’s Hamilton page.