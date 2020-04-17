Comments
(CBS4) — Fort Carson soldiers are back here in Colorado after being deployed for three weeks in Washington state, helping medical staff in the fight against COVID-19. They returned to their home base Thursday night.
About 200 soldiers set up a field hospital at Centurylink Field, where the Seattle Seahawks play.
“They built that hospital, 250-bed hospital, with their own hands so this is pretty amazing,” said Col. Hope Williamson-Younce.
The unit is now on a 48-hour standby, to see if they need to deploy to another part of the country to help.
As those soldiers return home long term, they will self-quarantine for two weeks, out of an abundance of caution.