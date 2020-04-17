DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has given the City and County of Denver $1.35 million in Department of Justice grants to respond to public safety challenges amid the outbreak of COVID-19. The money will be used by the Denver Police Department to buy items such as personal protective equipment and sanitizing devices.
“The Denver Police Department is extremely grateful for this grant funding in support of community and officer safety amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” DPD Chief Paul Pazen said in a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “These funds will be used to support the community through staffing and overtime where most needed and will benefit the well-being of officers.”
According to the news release, the money is from the federal stimulus. Other jurisdictions in Colorado can also apply for Department of Justice funding.
“Local governments and law enforcement are shouldering an immense amount of responsibility as they respond to coronavirus and work to prevent its spread,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said. “These funds are here to help them deal with the added burden they’re facing.”
Other jurisdictions can find out if they’re eligible and apply immediately by visiting www.ojp.gov.