DENVER (CBS4)– The first professional sport to resume play is scheduled to be the PGA Tour. They announced Thursday a revised schedule that will begin on June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Dallas.
Denver native and PGA Tour member Mark Hubbard see this as an opportunity for golf to command the sports spotlight.
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” said Hubbard. “Everybody is going crazy without sports, it really doesn’t matter what sport comes back first, it will get a lot of attention and it’s great for golf.”
And great for the 30-year-old who was having his best year on Tour before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. Hubbard is ranked 33rd in the Fed Ex Cup standings and had 3 top 10 finishes including a runner up finish at the Houston Open.
“It is tough because I was playing well,” Hubbard said, “Obviously I would have like a few more chances to get my first win and I was playing well so I think that was possible. It’s just about being ready whenever we start playing again. Hopefully we get to do it in June, I ‘m really hoping for that because I would hate to postpone it more and find other options that might make the beginning of my year mean less. I’m hoping we can come back in June and I can pick up where I left off.”