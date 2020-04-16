Comments
(CBS4)- The NFL is jumping on the e-sports train, following in the footsteps of the NBA and MLB. The Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament will feature both athletes and celebrities, including Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and running back Melvin Gordon.
Brackets will be revealed Sunday at 10 a.m. on ESPN 2. Games will begin Monday morning. Matches will air each day at 10 a.m. MT
The winner will receive a donation to Feeding America in his/her name following the championship on April 26.
The tournament participants include:
- Cam Jordan – New Orleans Saints defensive end
- Chris Weidman – UFC athlete and former middleweight champion
- Daniel Cormier – UFC athlete and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion
- DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver
- Devonta Freeman – NFL running back
- Drew Lock – Denver Broncos quarterback
- Marquise “Hollywood” Brown – Baltimore Ravens wide receiver
- Katie Nolan – ESPN host, Always Late with Katie Nolan
- Lil Yachty – rapper, singer and songwriter
- Melvin Gordon – Denver Broncos running back
- Omar Raja – ESPN digital and social content commentator
- Pat McAfee – ESPN analyst and contributor
- Snoop Dogg – rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and actor
- Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills wide receiver
- Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs tight end
- YG – rapper and actor