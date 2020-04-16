



– Out-of-state students pay nearly $20,000 a semester to attend the University of Colorado Boulder. Now that all university activities have gone to a remote model, some families believe they should be exempt from some, if not all, of those fees and tuition.

A University of Colorado student from Pennsylvania and her father are suing the CU Board of Regents in federal court. The lawsuit claims because the coronavirus has limited the activities on the Boulder campus, they should receive a refund.

John Taussig, the attorney for the father and daughter told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “It’s also not the student’s fault or the parents fault. If you pay for something you should get what you paid for or refund the money.”

Taussig filed the suit on behalf of student Emily Carpey of Pennsylvania and her father. The lawsuit claims the university has failed to deliver what it promised.

It points to University recruiting videos and websites that offer a far different experience than what the students are getting now.

Instead of a vibrant campus life and face-to-face interaction with professors, the lawsuit claims there is only remote learning The student union is quiet, no rousing football games, campus life is practically nonexistent now.

Ken McConnellogue the Vice President of Communications for CU noted, “Almost every university and college in the country has been forced into this, unfortunately it has resulted in a lawsuit.”

The university is prorating some of the money back for dormitories, but not tuition and fees.

McConnellogue added, “We are doing the best we can to deliver an academic experience and taking the advice of state and local health officials to ensure safety.”

CBS4 found that the lawsuit against CU is one of many filed in connection with a South Carolina law firm soliciting such claims for class actions around the country.

Taussig, the Boulder attorney in the CU case countered, “For families it’s not fair for the universities to keep the money if they are not providing the services.”

Instead of a joyful end to the spring semester many parents around the country are now telling universities “see you in court.”

