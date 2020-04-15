AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Congressman Jason Crow took some time out of his busy schedule with Congress to talk to some of the kids in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District. He wanted to talk to them about coronavirus and answer some questions about how the pandemic is impacting their lives.
One of the most popular questions during the virtual town hall on Wednesday, “Will we get to go to summer camp?”
“We have to make sure we are only sending people to summer camps after cases are going down. And they are going down over a long period of time,” said Crow, a Democrat. “My hope is that by July or August we’ll be in a position where people will be to do it.”
Many children are missing their classmates and play time together since everyone is doing remote learning in Colorado.
Crow also wanted to provide a platform where children could ask about what’s expected over the next several months during the ever-changing situation.