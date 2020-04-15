



As the COVID-19 crisis bombards America’s beef industry, Cargill in Fort Morgan has received a positive bill of health. This comes after inspectors toured the giant facility this week. Jon Nash is the head of the protein division of Cargill.

CBS4’S Rick Sallinger asked, “What did the health officials tell you about the safety there?”

“They have been complimentary of the controls we have put in place,” he replied from Kansas via Zoom.

A draft report from the Northeast Colorado Health Department, lead by Trish McLain, obtained by CBS4 concludes, “I believe Cargill has made employee health a priority, and their practices are an example for other food industry companies to follow.”

Data released from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows one death from the plant and 15 positive cases. The Teamsters union says the figures remain the same and hopes the plant can safely remain open.

Steve Vairma, executive officer of Teamsters local 455, told CBS4 there are two key reasons to keep it going.

“One is to ensure that we get products to store we are contracted to deliver and produce, and the other part is just to keep our members employed.”

The health department report on Cargill found employees’ temperatures are taken before entering, they are questioned about symptoms, given shields, allowed to wear masks and spaced or put between dividers. Those who take a bus from Greeley or Sterling are having their temperatures taken before they get on the bus and are given masks.

An email from the bus company to employees obtained by CBS4 claimed there is no “one to a row” rule. It said the bus will not leave before its appointed time unless there are 44 people on board. Nash and the union said they are looking into this.

One of Cargill’s plants has closed in another state. Sallinger asked Nash about the chance of that happening in Colorado.

“I certainly hope not, but if we cannot run with the safety and food safety controls… we will not sacrifice the well being of our people or safety of our products for consumers.”

More than 2,000 people count on this plant for their paychecks, but no one disputes even more important are their lives.

