DENVER (CBS4)– Ski season ended early this year, not just in Colorado but around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, Ikon Pass is offering discounts on next season’s passes. Current pass holders will enjoy double the discount on renewals for the 202-2021 season.
Ikon Pass includes several destinations around the world and in Colorado. Those include Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Eldora Mountain Resort.
