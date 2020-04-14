WASHINGTON DC (CBS4) – Colorado’s senators want the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make sure the state’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities get the financial support they need.
The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act includes $9.5 billion for agricultural producers.
In a letter to the Secretary of Agriculture Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Michael Bennet point out the many challenges those communities are facing, from accessing small business programs to find labor.
“As the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) begins to implement the CARES Act, we urge you to fully consider the challenges facing Colorado’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.” wrote Bennet and Gardner in the letter.
“The CARES Act is a start for agriculture, but work still remains to support Colorado’s farmers and ranchers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Our farmers and ranchers continue to face challenges accessing Small Business Administration programs, finding labor, stabilizing supply chains, and keeping themselves and their workers healthy. We look forward to working with you on these challenges ahead to maintain a vibrant agricultural economy in Colorado.”