CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Castle Rock are search for the people who broke into cars and mailboxes on Saturday. They released photographs of a man and a woman who they say are behind the crimes.

Officers are also looking for a woman driving a red Mazda 3 with what might an Uber or Lyft light-up sign in the front windshield.

They say she is also associated with the crimes.

