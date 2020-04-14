Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Castle Rock are search for the people who broke into cars and mailboxes on Saturday. They released photographs of a man and a woman who they say are behind the crimes.
CRPD needs your help in identifying these individuals who are suspected of breaking into vehicles and mailboxes on 4/11/2020. and female driving a red Mazda3 with a possible Uber or Lyft light-up sign in the front windshield associated with the incidents. 2020-18047 pic.twitter.com/AKO8Yx3p14
— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) April 13, 2020
Officers are also looking for a woman driving a red Mazda 3 with what might an Uber or Lyft light-up sign in the front windshield.
They say she is also associated with the crimes.