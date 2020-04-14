CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus


DENVER (CBS4) — Two Black Hawk helicopters will land in downtown Denver Tuesday afternoon. Personnel with the Army Corps of Engineers are being flown in to take a look at the Colorado Convention Center — which is being prepared as an alternative care site.

FILE PHOTO: Black Hawk helicopter (credit: iStock/Getty Images)

The helicopters are expected to land sometime around 2:30 p.m.

