MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died Monday after a kayaking incident at Monument Lake. Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District responded to the lake around 10:15 a.m. and found the man in distress in the water.
Crews performed CPR, but the man was not breathing. Investigators said the man was alone at the lake and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“Despite our crew’s best efforts, the victim did not survive,” TLMFPD stated on social media. “Our hearts go out to the victim and their family. Please use caution when recreating around water!”
The name of the victim has not been released. Officials said it was snowing on and off at the time of the rescue attempt.