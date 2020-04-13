DENVER (CBS4) – An arctic cold front that arrived Saturday night triggered a very cold weather pattern that will stay in place through Friday. Denver set a record low with 15 degrees Monday morning and more snow is expected through Monday night.

The previous record low for April 13 in Denver was set 87 years ago when Denver recorded 17 degrees. Prior to Monday morning, it had never been colder on the date in Denver’s recorded history.

Temperatures first dropped below freezing in Denver early Sunday morning and will likely stay below freezing through mid morning on Tuesday. It will likely be more than 48 hours with sub-freezing temperatures in the metro area which is quite unusual for April.

In terms of snow, most areas along the Front Range had measured less than 2 inches of accumulation through early Monday morning. One exception is Boulder County where more than a foot had accumulated on the southwest side of Boulder near Broadway and Baseline Road. Longmont had also reported more than 5 inches of snow.

Additional snow will fall throughout the day Monday and through most of Monday night. Additional accumulation is expected to be 1-4 inches for the metro area. Somewhat higher amounts are expected in the foothills and mountains.

Other areas including most of northern Colorado around Fort Collins and Greeley will generally get less than 1 inch.

Sunshine will return to most of Colorado on Tuesday although light mountain snow showers will continue to be possible. It also will not be as cold but high temperatures will still be about 20 degrees below normal for the middle of April. Then another storm system approaches Colorado late Wednesday with a good chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday. More accumulation is expected.

More typical spring weather will wait to return until the weekend. Highs should be back in the 60s by Saturday and Sunday.