



— Researchers at the University of California San Francisco have launched an app- based study into coronavirus seeking a million volunteers who study organizers say could help discover what works to slow the outbreak, identify what symptoms mean you might be infected and find out what could lessen the health impact of the pandemic.

Dr. Jeff Olgin, one of the researchers, told CBS4, “This is a massive epidemiology study. To do this right, we need everybody.”

He said the only qualifications for becoming a ‘Citizen Scientist’ are being over 18 years old and owning a smartphone.

Since the crowdsourced study launched about a week ago, nearly 17,000 people around the world have signed up. Olgin said having a million participants is an aspiration, but even the number who have signed up to date will provide important information.

The digital platform — the Eureka medical research app — already existed and is being pressed into service for this worldwide research study.

“Most data we have out there is from death reports and random testing around the world,” said Olgin, “That’s all we know about the disease.”

He said the new, real-time digital study could quickly help identify precise symptoms people have when they develop COVID-19 and quickly identify people who might be candidates for new medical therapies and randomized trials.

“The more people we have, the better we can understand what contributes to the risk of developing the disease, the risk of spreading the disease and the risk of somebody with the disease really getting sick, and we don’t really understand any of that stuff right now,” said Olgin.

It takes about 20 minutes to sign up for the study, then participants are asked a few questions on a daily basis about how they are feeling, and if they are showing any signs of illness. Participants also have the option to provide additional location data. Olgin says personal information is treated confidentially, similar to medical records.

“We like to say we are using this data for good, not evil,” said Olgin. He said the study, partly sponsored by the federal government, could last a year.

“So this is a study uniquely positioned to really follow people longitudinally in a very granular way. Everybody can make a difference.”