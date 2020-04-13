COMING UPColorado governor scheduled to speak about coronavirus at 12:15. Watch live on CBS4 & CBSN Denver
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The coronavirus-related death of a Florida man visiting Park County has authorities in that state considering closing the county to visitors. Summit and Gunnison counties have already closed to visitors.

The Park County coroner confirmed a 39-year-old man from Florida visiting Park county died over the weekend. He was staying at a short-term rental in South Park on Saturday. He tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Other travelers in is group also displayed symptoms of coronavirus.

Park County said the people in the group were visiting Colorado from states considered hot spots for coronavirus.

  1. Will Morrow says:
    April 13, 2020 at 10:59 am

    #stayathomeinyourowntown

