



— Thousands of Coloradans continue to file unemployment claims as the coronavirus pandemic affects different industries. In a news conference Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado will remain in the forefront when it comes to protecting tenants and renters impacted by the virus. However, some Coloradans believe more needs to be done for residents experiencing unemployment due to COVID-19.

More than 1,300 people have signed a petition calling for rent, mortgage and utility payments to be waived — not deferred.

On Monday, Denver City Council unanimously passed a proclamation urging Polis to use his emergency powers to cancel rent and mortgage payments in response to the pandemic.

According the to proclamation, “many Denverites were already struggling to keep up with rent prior to the crisis, with an average rent of $1,475 and 46% of renters paying more than 30% of their income to housing costs.”

Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock already issued orders to suspend evictions, but city council members, like Chris Hinds, have heard from residents who are thinking months ahead of upcoming rent due dates.

“Some landlords are demanding people pay rent, even if they have to use their credit cards, if they want to stay in their homes,” said Hinds.

Hinds says he’s looking to protect Denverites in the months after the stay-at-home order ends, but Gov. Polis says the City’s proclamation isn’t that simple.

“No governor, no president, has the legal ability to suspend the sanctity of contract law. It’s common law. No state has done that. What we want to do in Colorado, and I have done that, is make sure that we take the strongest steps of any governor to help protect renters. That means using our legal authority, the full weight of it,” said Polis.

Polis says he encourages the city council members, and other city leaders in the state, to make rental assistance more widely available.

In January, Denver city council voted for an additional $2 million for its Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance program, or TRUA. Hinds says the city learned last week that it still has money available in TRUA and encourages those who are recently unemployed to seek out help.

“We’re trying to do what we can for the citizens of Denver, because it’s the right thing to do… Our society has had cracks for some times and this pandemic is exposing those cracks,” said Hinds.

Read the full proclamation from the City and County of Denver here.