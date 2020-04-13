WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead following an auto vs. pedestrian crash along Highway 36 in Westminster. An RTD bus was involved.
Just after 2:15 a.m. Monday morning, Westminster Police received a call of an auto-pedestrian accident on eastbound Highway 36 between Federal and Sheridan Boulevards. Early indications point to a woman walking across the highway when she was hit by an RTD bus.
Officers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on highway US-36. All eastbound lanes are currently closed between Sheridan Blvd. and Federal Blvd. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.
— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) April 13, 2020
The driver immediately pulled over and called 911. Another vehicle is believed to also have hit the woman.
There is no identity available at this time.