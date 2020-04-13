CBSN DENVERMayor Hancock providing updates on Denver’s COVID-19 response, including sheltering options (Watch Live)
By Ben Warwick
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead following an auto vs. pedestrian crash along Highway 36 in Westminster. An RTD bus was involved.

(credit: CBS)

Just after 2:15 a.m. Monday morning, Westminster Police received a call of an auto-pedestrian accident on eastbound Highway 36 between Federal and Sheridan Boulevards. Early indications point to a woman walking across the highway when she was hit by an RTD bus.

The driver immediately pulled over and called 911. Another vehicle is believed to also have hit the woman.

There is no identity available at this time.

