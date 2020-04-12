CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one injured. The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of S. Tennyson Street.

When officers arrived, they found three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the three died at Denver Health a short time later.

Police are asking the public for help investigating the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

