Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Thornton News


THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Thornton wants to help neighbors help each other during the coronavirus pandemic. The Thoughtful Thornton campaign gives residents some simple tools to help neighbors-in-need during Colorado’s Stay-at-Home order.

Residents can print flyers and postcards, in English and Spanish, that people can fill out with contact information, and tape to a neighbor’s door.

“If people know a neighbor who might need a simple errand run for them, or just a friendly ear to listen, we believe these simple tools provided in Thoughtful Thornton will help make the connection,” Thornton Communications Director Todd Barnes stated.

(credit: City of Thornton)

There are also signs that can be printed from the campaign webpage that a neighbor can print and tape in their windows; green to indicate “I am fine today” and yellow to signal to their helpful-neighbor that they need some kind of assistance.

(credit: City of Thornton)

“Thoughtful Thornton will help residents easily communicate with a neighbor that might need a little more assistance in this challenging time,” Barnes stated. “In this day of physical distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, contacting your neighbors and helping isn’t easy, so being able to leave messages offering help is ideal.”

The printable signs and postcards can be found at gocot.net/thoughtfulthornton. For more information visit http://www.thorntonco.gov.

 

 

