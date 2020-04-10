THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Thornton wants to help neighbors help each other during the coronavirus pandemic. The Thoughtful Thornton campaign gives residents some simple tools to help neighbors-in-need during Colorado’s Stay-at-Home order.
Residents can print flyers and postcards, in English and Spanish, that people can fill out with contact information, and tape to a neighbor’s door.
“If people know a neighbor who might need a simple errand run for them, or just a friendly ear to listen, we believe these simple tools provided in Thoughtful Thornton will help make the connection,” Thornton Communications Director Todd Barnes stated.
There are also signs that can be printed from the campaign webpage that a neighbor can print and tape in their windows; green to indicate “I am fine today” and yellow to signal to their helpful-neighbor that they need some kind of assistance.
“Thoughtful Thornton will help residents easily communicate with a neighbor that might need a little more assistance in this challenging time,” Barnes stated. “In this day of physical distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, contacting your neighbors and helping isn’t easy, so being able to leave messages offering help is ideal.”
The printable signs and postcards can be found at gocot.net/thoughtfulthornton. For more information visit http://www.thorntonco.gov.