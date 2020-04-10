Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is seeing a rise in auto thefts and auto break-ins in 2020. Owners of a few specific vehicles should be aware of the risk.
The data period started on January 1, 2020, and runs through March 31, 2020. Much of the tracking period predates the Coronavirus pandemic in Colorado.
- Honda Civic (1997-2000) – 135 thefts
- Ford F-250 (1999-2004) – 113 thefts
- Honda Accord (1995-1997) – 104 thefts
- Chevrolet Silverado (2000, 2004-2006) – 88 thefts
- Ford F-150 (1995-1998, 2013-2019) – 70 thefts
- Ford F-350 (2004-2006) – 67 thefts
- GMC Sierra (2001-2003) – 57 thefts
- Jeep Cherokee (1998-2001) – 50 thefts
- Subaru Forester (2001-2005) – 47 thefts
- Subaru Impreza (2002-2005) – 47 thefts
The data came from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force.