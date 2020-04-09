BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Five residents have died in the past two weeks — and more than a dozen other residents been presumed positive for COVID-19 — at one long-term care facility in Brighton, the Brighton Blade reported. Fifteen staff members at Inglenook have also been considered COVID-19 positive.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Inglenook Director Staci Jangula told the Blade. “There are some that are really struggling for their life right now.”
In mid-March, Inglenook made changes to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.
“In the best interest of the residents, Inglenook at Brighton has suspended all outside visitors from entering the building,” officials stated on Facebook. “We are now serving all of our residents their meals in their rooms in disposable containers. We will not have any group activities.”
According to the paper, state health officials now consider anyone inside the facility with COVID-19 symptoms as positive, whether they got tested or not. The 15 employees considered positive are currently self-quarantined or already were. They are required to self-quarantine for at least 10 days before returning to work.
Jangula told the Blade the virus is taking a toll on employees, physically and mentally.
“We have heroes coming in every day, taking care of these people, and watching them die,” the paper quoted Jangula as saying.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado