(CBS4) — Transitioning military service members, military spouses and veterans can take part in an online job fair next week.
The Denver Virtual Career Fair for Veterans will be held on Thursday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p,m. MT online. Organizers say the virtual event will provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.
Organizers say there are hundreds of employers nationwide seeking job candidates with military training.
For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.