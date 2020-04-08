Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Some Coloradans have been fighting off cabin fever during the stay-at-home order by howling at the moon at 8 p.m. each night. Things got extra wild in Evergreen, when people were joined by wildlife. In a video captured by Gary Studwell, you can hear people howling — and an elk bugling.
The howling is a social media trend that’s meant to bring people together during this coronavirus pandemic. A public Facebook group called “Go Outside and Howl at 8pm” was set up to try to get as many people to do it as possible.
Now people in cities all around the nation are howling each night at 8 p.m.