EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Some Coloradans have been fighting off cabin fever during the stay-at-home order by howling at the moon at 8 p.m. each night. Things got extra wild in Evergreen, when people were joined by wildlife. In a video captured by Gary Studwell, you can hear people howling — and an elk bugling.

The howling is a social media trend that’s meant to bring people together during this coronavirus pandemic. A public Facebook group called “Go Outside and Howl at 8pm” was set up to try to get as many people to do it as possible.

(credit: Facebook)

Now people in cities all around the nation are howling each night at 8 p.m.

